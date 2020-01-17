Inter Midfielder Rejects Everton Idea, Nerazzurri Still Trying To Include Him In Christian Eriksen Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter midfielder Matias Vecino has rejected the possibility of joining Everton in the January transfer window, as the Nerazzurri focus on including him in a deal to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.



The midfielder’s agent played down the rumours surrounding his client’s future at Inter this month, but he is still likely to leave the Nerazzurri.













The Uruguayan midfielder has been attracting interest from a host of clubs, with Everton having put in an enquiry about his situation at the San Siro.



However, according to La Repubblica journalist Giulio Cardone, via Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, speaking on Radio Sei, Vecino has rejected the idea of moving to Everton.





While Vecino feels that Carlo Ancelotti is set to build a good team, he is not sold on the idea of moving to Goodison Park.







Inter are instead trying to include him in an agreement to sign Eriksen from Tottenham, to bring the purchase price for the Dane down.



His agent has also been trying to shift him out to Lazio and has offered the player to the Serie A giants.





But for the moment, the Biancocelesti are not convinced about signing him from Inter this month.



Inter are prepared to let him go and value Vecino at €20m.

