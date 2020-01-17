XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

17/01/2020 - 18:41 GMT

Jordan Jones Starts – Rangers Team vs Stranraer Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Stranraer
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to kick off their Scottish Cup campaign by hosting Stranraer at Ibrox this evening.  

Steven Gerrard took his men to Dubai over the winter break in Scotland to put them through a mini-pre-season, as he hopes for the Gers to hit the ground running at the start of the second half of the season. 
 

 



Stranraer arrive at Ibrox last having won a game in November and start as firm underdogs in the cup tie; their last meeting with Rangers came in the Scottish League Cup in 2016 and saw a 3-0 loss in Glasgow.

Wes Foderingham is handed an outing between the sticks, while in defence Gerrard picks a centre-back pairing of George Edmundson and Nikola Katic; Nathan Patterson makes his competitive debut at right-back, while Andy Halliday is left-back.
 


Further up the pitch the Rangers manager selects Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack in the engine room, while Jordan Jones and Scott Arfield support lone striker Jermain Defoe.



Gerrard has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker.
 


Rangers Team vs Stranraer

Foderingham, Patterson, Edmundson, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Jones, Arfield, Defoe

Substitutes: Firth, Flanagan, Polster, Mayo, Kennedy, Barker Ojo
 