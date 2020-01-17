Jordan Jones Starts – Rangers Team vs Stranraer Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Stranraer

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to kick off their Scottish Cup campaign by hosting Stranraer at Ibrox this evening.



Steven Gerrard took his men to Dubai over the winter break in Scotland to put them through a mini-pre-season, as he hopes for the Gers to hit the ground running at the start of the second half of the season.













Stranraer arrive at Ibrox last having won a game in November and start as firm underdogs in the cup tie; their last meeting with Rangers came in the Scottish League Cup in 2016 and saw a 3-0 loss in Glasgow.



Wes Foderingham is handed an outing between the sticks, while in defence Gerrard picks a centre-back pairing of George Edmundson and Nikola Katic; Nathan Patterson makes his competitive debut at right-back, while Andy Halliday is left-back.





Further up the pitch the Rangers manager selects Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack in the engine room, while Jordan Jones and Scott Arfield support lone striker Jermain Defoe.







Gerrard has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker.





Rangers Team vs Stranraer



Foderingham, Patterson, Edmundson, Katic, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Jones, Arfield, Defoe



Substitutes: Firth, Flanagan, Polster, Mayo, Kennedy, Barker Ojo

