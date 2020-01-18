Can’t Tell Bruno Fernandes Don’t Go – Sporting Lisbon Coach On Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon coach Silas has conceded that Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes deserves a chance to prove himself in the Premier League and he cannot ask the player not to leave.



Manchester United have been locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon over signing the midfielder since last week but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.













There are suggestions that Sporting Lisbon are not prepared to accept Manchester United’s current offer and are believed to be holding out for more money before letting him go this month.



Fernandes has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United and could be set to stay at Sporting Lisbon once again, after missing out on a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.





Silas indicated that it would be wrong to ask the 25-year-old to stay at Sporting Lisbon as he wants to play in a superior league such as the Premier League and deserves his chance.







The Sporting Lisbon coach was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: “He is a player who wants to play in a league superior to ours.



“Which player would not like to play in the Premier League? It is difficult to tell him ‘don’t go’.





“Bruno deserves a chance in such a league and it really is the best one.



“If he is one of the best, he has to be there.”



Sporting Lisbon are in action on Tuesday night in the Portuguese League Cup semi-final against Braga.



And Silas admitted that cannot say whether Fernandes will be in the team.



“I do not know. Now, I think so [he will be available].



“I am going to prepare for the game with Bruno but from then on I don’t know what will happen.”

