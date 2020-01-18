Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.



The Gunners are eleven points off fourth placed Chelsea and know they must soon start to close the gap if they are to give themselves hope of Champions League qualification through their league placing this season.













Boss Mikel Arteta must make do without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is beginning a three-match ban. Sead Kolasinac has a thigh issue, while Sokratis is ill.



Arteta knows Arsenal lost 1-0 at Sheffield United earlier this season and will view this afternoon as an opportunity to show an improvement on the Unai Emery era.





Bernd Leno slots into goal for Arsenal this afternoon, while at the back Arteta picks Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz as the central pairing. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka slot into midfield, while Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli support Alexandre Lacazette.







The Arsenal head coach has a host of options to make changes if needed this afternoon, including Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos.





Arsenal vs Sheffield United



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Torreira, Lacazette, Ozil, Pepe, Martinelli



Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Bellerin, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Nketiah

