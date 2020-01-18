Felt I Was Miles Off Rangers’ First Team Admits Departed Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Zak Rudden has conceded that he was aware that he was some way off breaking into Rangers' first team before he decided to leave the club for Partick Thistle.



A product of the Rangers academy, the 19-year-old striker left the club to join Partick Thistle earlier this week on a permanent deal.













The youngster spent the first half of the season on loan at Plymouth and returned to Rangers at the start of the winter transfer window.



Rudden signed a new contract with Rangers last year, but he admits that his time at the club was coming to an end after he injured himself in pre-season last summer when he was given the chance to catch the eye of manager Steven Gerrard.





He conceded that his spell at Plymouth made it clear to him that he was some way off forcing his way into Rangers' senior side.







“I think my time was naturally coming to an end at Rangers so instead of being forced out I decided myself it was time to get out and become comfortable somewhere at a first-team”, Rudden told The Athletic.



“I had secured another contract in the summer and the manager said I was doing well and to keep it up.





“He said to me that he was going to give me the chance in pre-season to show myself and prove I should be one of his strikers but then the first day of pre-season I snapped my cartilage, so that didn’t help at all.



“It is hard to take but you’ve just got to as you can’t change it. You’ve just got to build yourself back up again but for me to be at my best I need a full pre-season behind me.



“After my loan spell at Plymouth, I did think I am miles off being Rangers’ number nine or part of the senior squad.”



Rangers have secured options on Rudden, which means he could return to Ibrox in the future if the Gers are happy with his development.

