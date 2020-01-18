XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

18/01/2020 - 21:59 GMT

I Wanted Him On Bench – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Marcelo Bielsa Overlooking Player

 




Noel Whelan has admitted he would have picked striker Ryan Edmondson on the bench for Leeds United against QPR to be able to go with two up front at Loftus Road. 

Leeds have entered a slump and went down to a 1-0 defeat at QPR to mean their lead over third place in the Championship has been cut to four points.


 



Marcelo Bielsa's men have lost their last three games in a row and have won just one of their last eight matches, leading to worries about the Whites keeping hold of a top two place.

They conceded against QPR in the 20th minute, but Bielsa struggled for options to change things from the bench and did not have another striker.
 


Whelan feels young striker Edmondson, someone Bielsa has consistently overlooked, should have been on the bench and it would have allowed the Argentine to go with two up top.



"There was no one there [on the bench] that you would look to turn to", Whelan bemoaned post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Personally I'd have liked to have had Edmondson and gone, you know what, instead of taking off a wide man, let's bang on a centre forward and go two up front.
 


"It's all we've got", he added.

Leeds face an in-form Millwall in their next match, with the London side under Gary Rowett having won four of their last five games and sitting only outside the playoff places on goal difference.
 