XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



18/01/2020 - 22:22 GMT

Lazio Star Comments On Leicester City Comparison

 




Lucas Leiva admits he is not writing off Lazio taking a page out of Leicester City's book in pulling off a shock title win. 

Leicester stunned the football world in 2016 when they won the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri, finishing top of the table with 81 points, ten ahead of nearest competitors Arsenal.


 



The Foxes were hugely unfancied to go all the way and win the title, much like Lazio are not expected to get in between a title scrap between Juventus and Inter this season.

But Lucas' side are third in the Serie A standings, just one point off Inter and three behind Juventus, and they sent out a statement of intent on Saturday when they thrashed Ranieri's Sampdoria 5-1.
 


Lazio have won their last six games in a row and Lucas, asked about comparisons with Leicester, is not writing his team off.



"Anything can happen in football, but there is still a long way to go to the end of the championship", he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground and keep playing like this", Lucas added.
 


Lazio have won both their meetings with Juventus this season, beating the Bianconeri in Serie A and the Super Cup.

The Rome giants lost 1-0 away at Inter in September however and host Antonio Conte's men next month.
 