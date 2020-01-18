Lazio Star Comments On Leicester City Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Leiva admits he is not writing off Lazio taking a page out of Leicester City's book in pulling off a shock title win.



Leicester stunned the football world in 2016 when they won the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri, finishing top of the table with 81 points, ten ahead of nearest competitors Arsenal.













The Foxes were hugely unfancied to go all the way and win the title, much like Lazio are not expected to get in between a title scrap between Juventus and Inter this season.



But Lucas' side are third in the Serie A standings, just one point off Inter and three behind Juventus, and they sent out a statement of intent on Saturday when they thrashed Ranieri's Sampdoria 5-1.





Lazio have won their last six games in a row and Lucas, asked about comparisons with Leicester, is not writing his team off.







"Anything can happen in football, but there is still a long way to go to the end of the championship", he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



"We have to keep our feet on the ground and keep playing like this", Lucas added.





Lazio have won both their meetings with Juventus this season, beating the Bianconeri in Serie A and the Super Cup.



The Rome giants lost 1-0 away at Inter in September however and host Antonio Conte's men next month.

