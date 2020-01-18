XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

18/01/2020 - 21:43 GMT

Lots of Positives – West Ham Star Looking Up After Everton Draw

 




West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph believes there are a lot of positives to take from his side’s 1-1 draw against Everton at home.

Hammers defender Issa Diop scored in the 40th minute to give the lead to the home side, but Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header levelled the scores just before half-time.  


 



Both sides failed to break the deadlock in the second half and they had to remain content with a point each from the game.

Randolph made his second debut for West Ham against Everton and while he admits that he would have preferred a win, the goalkeeper believes it was a solid performance.
 


The new West Ham goalkeeper feels his side can take a number of positives from the game and should feel encouraged at the way they restricted Everton to only a few chances in the game.



Randolph was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Lots of positives to build on.

“We were very solid and we limited their chances. We created a lot of chances in the first half.
 


“We are disappointed not to get the win.

"I am very happy [to be back at West Ham]. I got a great reaction from the fans which was really nice.

“I was hoping to come back to a win but we have lots of positives and lots to build on. We now need to recover from today and go one game at a time."

West Ham are still just a point above the relegation zone and will next travel to Leicester City on Wednesday night, looking to return to wining ways.
 