Lots of Positives – West Ham Star Looking Up After Everton Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph believes there are a lot of positives to take from his side’s 1-1 draw against Everton at home.



Hammers defender Issa Diop scored in the 40th minute to give the lead to the home side, but Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header levelled the scores just before half-time.













Both sides failed to break the deadlock in the second half and they had to remain content with a point each from the game.



Randolph made his second debut for West Ham against Everton and while he admits that he would have preferred a win, the goalkeeper believes it was a solid performance.





The new West Ham goalkeeper feels his side can take a number of positives from the game and should feel encouraged at the way they restricted Everton to only a few chances in the game.







Randolph was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Lots of positives to build on.



“We were very solid and we limited their chances. We created a lot of chances in the first half.





“We are disappointed not to get the win.



"I am very happy [to be back at West Ham]. I got a great reaction from the fans which was really nice.



“I was hoping to come back to a win but we have lots of positives and lots to build on. We now need to recover from today and go one game at a time."



West Ham are still just a point above the relegation zone and will next travel to Leicester City on Wednesday night, looking to return to wining ways.

