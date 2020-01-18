Newcastle United Make Breakthrough, Valentino Lazaro Deal Agreed

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have reached an agreement with Inter to take Valentino Lazaro to St James' Park on an initial loan deal, it has been claimed in Italy.



Lazaro has been a bit-part player at Inter this season and the club are firmly open to offers for him to leave this month, as they look to finalise the arrival of Christian Eriksen.













Newcastle are keen on Lazaro and have been in touch with his entourage and Inter, but have been facing competition from Germany for his signature, while West Ham have also been linked with an interest.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle have now reached an agreement with Inter to loan Lazaro, making a key breakthrough.





They will pay the Nerazzurri a loan fee totalling €2m, while holding the right to make Lazaro's move permanent at the end of the season for a further €20m.







Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been keen to land a winger and in Lazaro appears to have found his man.



Inter paid €25m to sign Lazaro last summer, but he has struggled to make an impact at the San Siro and the club are ready to cash in on him.

