Serie A Side Still Keen On West Ham Star

Napoli continue to hold an interest in West Ham United left-back Arthur Masuaku.



The Italian giants want to snap up a left-sided player in this month's transfer window and have been assessing a number of options.













They have been linked with West Ham's Masuaku and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, continue to hold an interest in the defender.



Hammers boss David Moyes started Masuaku on the bench in Saturday's draw with Everton, bringing him on in the 60th minute in place of Pablo Fornals.





West Ham have the 26-year-old under contract for another four years and it remains to be seen if Napoli will mount an effort to take Masuaku away from the London Stadium this month.







He is closing in on the 100-appearance mark for West Ham, having turned out in 87 games for the club so far.



Moyes' West Ham outfit are only one point and two places above the drop zone in the Premier League.





Napoli meanwhile sit 14th in the Serie A standings after a poor season so far and lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina on Saturday.

