Bundesliga Star Undergoing Newcastle United Medical As Magpies Close On Deal

Newcastle United are giving a medical to Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb today as they look to complete the loan capture of the player, according to Sky Deutschland.



Bentaleb has not played a game for Schalke's senior team this season after falling out of favour at the club and has been looking for a fresh start.













Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has signed off on the swoop and Bentaleb is in England to complete a medical with the Premier League side.



The Magpies are tipped to get the signing over the line today and announce the arrival of the former Tottenham Hotspur player, if he passes his medical.





Bentaleb will join Newcastle on a loan deal running until the end of the season.







The former Spurs star will be looking to impress back in English football and Newcastle will have an option to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.



Bentaleb has another 18 months left to run on his contract with Schalke.





He joined the club in 2017 and has made 73 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals.

