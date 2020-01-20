XRegister
26 October 2019

20/01/2020 - 22:40 GMT

Chelsea Pushing For Edinson Cavani, Enquiries Made

 




Chelsea have lodged enquiries about signing Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, joining the race for the Uruguayan's signature, according to the Daily Telegraph

Frank Lampard talked up Cavani's talents at a press conference on Monday and the Blues manager is an admirer of the striker.

 



Cavani's contract at PSG runs out in the summer and though the French champions want to keep him, he has now informed them he wants to depart this month.

Atletico Madrid want Cavani and he has been keen to answer the call, but the Spanish side have been unable to agree a fee with PSG.
 


Chelsea are now making a push to turn Cavani's head towards a move to Stamford Bridge.



The Premier League side are freeing up space in the squad, with Victor Moses joining Inter on loan, while Olivier Giroud could join him at the Nerazzurri.

Lampard will hope Chelsea can agree a deal with PSG and push forward to add Cavani to the books.
 


PSG are claimed to want £10m for a player they pay a salary to the tune of £8.5m per year after tax to.
 