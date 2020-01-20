XRegister
26 October 2019

20/01/2020 - 20:00 GMT

Inter Technical Director Provides Christian Eriksen Update, Ball In Tottenham’s Court

 




Inter technical director Piero Ausilio has provided an update on his side's chase of Christian Eriksen and admits the Nerazzurri have now put the ball in Tottenham Hotspur's court. 

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and has agreed to make the move to Inter this month, where he would play under Antonio Conte.

 



Tottenham selling the midfielder would ensure they bank a fee for his services rather than watching him walk away on a free transfer in the summer when his contract ends.

Spurs want €20m and Inter are working to find an agreement, with Ausilio providing an update on the state of the chase.
 


"A very important player and like all high quality players he has attracted the interest of many clubs", Ausilio, asked about Eriksen, told Sky Italia.



"We are trying. We have gone in officially at Tottenham and made our offer, let's see if it can go through.

"It is very difficult. We will play our cards and we will do everything to bring the deal home."
 


Inter have already snapped up Ashley Young from Manchester United this month and are also closing in on securing the loan signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea.
 