It’s Natural Liverpool Will Beat Our Record – Arsenal Legend

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has no doubt that Liverpool can beat the Gunners' record unbeaten run.



The Gunners went a whopping 49 league games unbeaten between 2003 and 2004, winning the title during the run, and being given the title of The Invincibles as a result.













Liverpool, who sit top of the Premier League table and a whopping 16 points clear with a game in hand, have gone 52 games at Anfield without defeat.



The Reds' unbeaten league run now stands at 39 games, ten fewer than Arsenal's 49, and eleven more games unbeaten will give Liverpool the record.





Gunners legend Pires has no doubt Liverpool can do it.







"I think Liverpool can beat our record of 49 games", Pires told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



"When I see Liverpool play, I think it is natural that they beat that record, because they try to play good football in every single match."





Pires is of the view that the relationship between Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players is a big factor in how the Reds are performing and sees the Merseyside giants continuing to steamroller the opposition.



"Jurgen Klopp has built a very good team and I think they will lift the trophy this season.



"I also think the relationship between the manager and the players is absolutely fantastic.



"The team have high confidence, they can win all the matches in the Premier League and the Champions League.



"That's why I think, unfortunately, that Liverpool will be our record", the Frenchman smiled.



Liverpool's next test comes on Thursday night away at Nuno's Wolves.

