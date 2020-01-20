Newcastle To Meet 23-Year-Old’s Agent Today As Efforts To Snap Up Star Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro's agent is to hold a fresh meeting with Newcastle United today to put the finishing touches to his client's loan move from Inter.



Newcastle have reached an agreement with Italian giants Inter to sign Lazaro on loan and the midfielder will cost a €2m loan fee, with the Magpies having an option to buy set at €20m.













Lazaro's agent, Max Hagmayr, has already held talks with Newcastle but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he will have fresh discussions with the Magpies today.



The agent is bidding to put the finishing touches to his client's loan switch to Newcastle.





Lazaro only joined Inter last summer from Hertha Berlin, but has failed to make an impact under Antonio Conte.







The 23-year-old Austria international has made just eleven appearances in an Inter shirt across all competitions and the Nerazzurri are happy to offload him.



Lazaro will look to impress at Newcastle to convince the Magpies to trigger the purchase option to keep him permanently.





He last played for Inter in Serie A in a 4-0 win over Genoa in December.

