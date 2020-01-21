XRegister
21/01/2020 - 16:07 GMT

Leeds United Push To Land Teenager Dubbed Complicated

 




Leeds United's swoop to add Ian Poveda to the ranks at Elland Road has been dubbed "complicated". 

The 19-year-old Manchester City winger is on the lookout for a new club this month in advance of his contract with the Citizens expiring in the summer.


 



Poveda was demoted back to the Under-23s at Manchester City earlier this season amid his contractual situation and reportedly did not take the news well.

Leeds have shown Poveda around their facilities and it had been thought they were close to landing him. 
 


However, according to The Athletic, the swoop has been complicated.



Poveda has other options on the table, with strong interest from several clubs in Italy.

The Manchester City wide-man is considering his next move carefully and it remains to be seen if he will pick Leeds as the best place to continue his development.
 


Leeds want Poveda to fill the hole left by the departure of Jack Clarke, who was recalled by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month due to a lack of game time under Marcelo Bielsa.
 