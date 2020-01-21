Victor Moses Closer To Inter Switch, First Part of Medical Complete

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed part of his medical ahead of his move to Inter this month.



Moses has been on loan at Fenerbahce since January last year but his stay with the Turkish giants is set to come to an end in the winter window.













Chelsea have cut short his loan stay at Fenerbahce and they have a deal in place to loan him to Inter with the Serie A giants having an option to make the move permanent.



The winger arrived in Milan on Tuesday night and checked into the city’s Humanitas Research Hospital for part of his medical.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Moses has completed some of the physical tests at the facility and is set to travel to Inter’s training base.







The second part of his medical will take place at Inter’s training ground in the suburbs of Milan ahead of him joining the club.



Once he has completed the whole process, Moses will sign a contract with Inter and join the club on an initial loan deal.





Inter will have to pay a fee of around €10m if they decide to take up the option of signing him on a permanent deal from Chelsea.



Moses was a key part of Chelsea side that won the league title under current Inter coach Antonio Conte.

