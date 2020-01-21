We’ve Spoken – Valentino Lazaro’s Agent Provides Update On Newcastle Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro has insisted that no agreement is in place for his client to join Newcastle United yet and revealed other clubs are in the mix.



Newcastle are interested in the midfielder and are keen to take him to England on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.













The Magpies have been in conversations with the player’s entourage and have already reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri for a deal worth €22m (€2m initial loan fee, €20m option to buy).



But they are facing stiff competition from RB Leipzig, who have also been in talks with Lazaro’s representatives.





The agent confirmed that he was in Newcastle for talks with the Premier League club but stressed that there is still no agreement between his client and the Magpies.







He told Italian outlet FcInter1908.it: "Yesterday, I was in Newcastle.



"We spoke but we haven't reached an agreement still."





He also confirmed that several other clubs are interested in getting their hands on Lazaro in the winter window, ramping up the pressure on the Magpies.



"We will see what will happen in the next few days.



"It is not just the English club, there are other options as well."

