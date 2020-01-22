Everton and Manchester United Still On Serie A Midfielder’s Tail

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Manchester United are still in the pursuit of Juventus midfielder Emre Can this month, it has been claimed.



Can was left unhappy when he was left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad earlier in the season and he has continually been linked with the exit door since.













The German midfielder has been long been tipped to leave Juventus in the winter window, but it emerged earlier this month that the club want to hold on to him until the end of the season.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Everton and Manchester United have been interested in getting their hands on the former Liverpool star.





According to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the two Premier League clubs have not given up hope of convincing Juventus to let Can leave by the end of the winter window.







They are prepared to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Can either on a loan deal or a fee lower than the €30m Juventus are likely to demand for him.



The Italian champions remain keen to keep the midfielder and only want to take a call on his future in the summer.





Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing a deal to sign the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

