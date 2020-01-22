Leeds United Fail With Fresh Che Adams Effort

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have failed with a third bid for Southampton striker Che Adams, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Adams has been Leeds’ top target to replace Eddie Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal at the start of the January transfer window.













Leeds have been in talks with Southampton over signing the hitman and the striker is also keen on a move to Elland Road this month.



But negotiations have been fraught between the two clubs and Leeds have now failed with another bid after seeing their previous two offers rejected by Southampton.





Leeds tabled a substantial loan offer with a view to signing him in the summer for a deal for a fee worth £20m if they secured promotion to the Premier League.







But Southampton knocked back the offer as manager Ralph Hasenhuttl continue to insist that Adams remains a key part of his squad.



The striker is yet to score in the Premier League but he is a proven goalscorer in the Championship, netting 22 for Birmingham City last season.





It remains to be seen whether Leeds return with a fourth bid to extract Adams out of Southampton this month.



They are working on deals both domestically and in Europe to reinforce Marcelo Bielsa’s squad this month.

