Midfielder Considering Offer From West Ham But Hammers Don’t Tick Key Box

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Nzonzi is studying an offer on his table from West Ham United, but is hoping to join a club involved in European competition.



The Frenchman has been on loan at Galatasaray from Roma since last summer, but wants to escape the Turkish giants this season.













The 31-year-old is not prepared to spend the rest of the season at Galatasaray and he has been left out of the club’s first team squad for the time being.



The midfielder has often been linked with a move to the Premier League with several clubs showing an interest in him over the years.





West Ham are keen to take him to east London in January as part of their plans to reinforce their midfield and, according to French radio station RMC, Nzonzi has an offer on his table from the Hammers.







The east London club have made a lucrative offer to the player and the Frenchman is closely studying the possibility of moving to the London Stadium in January.



But West Ham are not his first choice and he is keener on joining a club who are involved in European competition.





Nzonzi wants to play in Europe and for the moment David Moyes' side are far away from playing in either the Europa League or the Champions League.



West Ham remain keen to convince the player to consider their offer and hope to take him to the club this month.

