Watford Pull Trigger On Bid For Crystal Palace and Brighton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have tabled a bid for in-demand Reims full-back Hassane Kamara, but it is not likely to be enough to convince the French club to sell the 25-year-old, who is interesting Crystal Palace and Brighton.



The Hornets have been looking at a number of players as they seek to reinforce their squad for the second half of the season.













Bringing in a full-back is believed to be one of Watford's priorities as they enter the final stretch of the winter transfer window.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Watford have fired in a bid for Reims full-back Kamara as part of their transfer plans this month.





The exact figure of the bid is not known, but it has been claimed that it is lower than the €5.5m Reims would expect before they agree to sell him.







The offer is unlikely to succeed and Watford are likely to be forced to meet Reims’ asking price if they want to take Kamara to Hertfordshire this month.



Brighton have already failed with an offer for Kamara this month, while Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are also keen and have made enquiries.





The defender is also wanted in France and Ligue 1 giants Lyon are closely eyeing the possibility of signing him as well.



Kamara has been at Reims since 2015 and has 18 months left to run on his current contract with the club.

