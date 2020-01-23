Celtic Express Interest In 26-Year-Old, Offer Could Follow

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are interested in Desportivo Aves attacker Mehrdad Mohammadi and could put in a bid for him soon, it has been claimed in Italy.



Neil Lennon has already added to his squad options during this month's transfer window and the Celtic manager is still alive to possibilities in the last stretch of the window.













Lennon's eyes have turned towards Portugal and 26-year-old Aves attacker Mohammadi, an Iran international.



Celtic have, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, expressed an interest in the 26-year-old and could soon follow that up by making an official proposal to take him to Scotland.





Aves only signed Mohammadi in the summer last year, but he has quickly got to grips with the Portuguese top flight.







The Iran international has hit the back of the net seven times in just 16 Portuguese league outings, while also feeding his team-mates with five assists.



He grabbed a goal against giants Benfica earlier this year, as Aves slipped to a 2-1 loss in Lisbon.





Under contract at Aves until the summer of 2022, it remains to be seen how much Celtic might have to pay to capture Mohammadi.

