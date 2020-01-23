Celtic Scout 17-Goal League One Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic were among the clubs to have sent a scout to watch Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney in action against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, according to the Bristol Post.



Peterborough and Wycombe locked horns in the League One on Tuesday and the league encounter saw the Posh register a resounding 4-0 victory over the visitors.













Two of the hosts' goals in the game, that went their way following a 21st minute red card for Giles Phillips, were scored by 23-year-old striker Toney, bringing his League One total for the season to 17.



The former Newcastle United star opened the scoring for the Posh from the spot in the first half and then scored the side's fourth goal in 73rd minute of the game.





As Toney helped Darren Ferguson's side to a big win over the Chairboys, the striker was being watched by a number of clubs.







Scottish Premiership champions Celtic were among the clubs to have sent a scout to watch the Northampton-born striker in action on Tuesday, hinting at potentially serious interest.



Apart from the Hoops, English second-tier clubs Bristol City and Brentford also had their scouts in attendance at London Road.





Toney has scored 17 goals and provided three assists from his 25 League One appearances this season, catching the eye in the process; he also netted twice in the Posh's FA Cup run, meaning 19 so far for the campaign.



Peterborough snapped Toney up from Newcastle United in 2018.

