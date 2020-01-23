Chris Smalling Compares Rome Derby To Man Utd vs Liverpool Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Smalling believes the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio is similar to the games between Manchester United and Liverpool.



Italian Serie A side Roma faced league rivals Juventus in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and slumped to a 3-1 defeat.













While losing to the Bianconeri was disappointing for Roma and brought their cup run to an end, Roma centre-back and Manchester United loanee Smalling has turned his attention to the side's upcoming league game against Lazio on Sunday.



This weekend will see the two biggest clubs in Rome lock horns at Roma's Stadio Olimpico in what is known as the Derby della Capitale.





Smalling, who is looking forward to playing in the game, has compared the Rome derby to the matches between English giants Manchester United and Liverpool.







"The derby against Lazio is something similar to Manchester United-Liverpool", Smalling was quoted as saying by Italian outlet calciomercato.it.



"There is a great rivalry and the ambition is to prevail over the opponent.





"I can't wait to play this game in front of our fans."



Lazio and Roma faced off in the second game of the Serie A season and fans saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.

