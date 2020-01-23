Everton Knock Back Enquiry For 19-Year-Old, Player Won’t Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have knocked back an enquiry for striker Moise Kean from Italian Serie A side Parma.



Kean, 19, was taken to Goodison Park in the summer from Italian giants Juventus, but struggled to command game time under Marco Silva.













He is now playing under experienced Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and the former Napoli coach has been clear about his views on the striker's potential.



Kean's stock remains high in Italy despite continued question marks in England and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Parma recently got in touch with the Toffees.





Parma want to bring in a striker this month to help keep their push for a top six spot in Serie A on course; Parma currently sit eighth and two points off sixth place.







They asked about Kean, but were told by Everton that the striker was not available for transfer.



Kean has started in Everton's last two games, scoring in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United earlier this week.





He will be looking to kick on under Ancelotti for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

