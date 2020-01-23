Greg Docherty Swoop Is Not Dead Insists Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that a deal for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is not dead yet, though the former Hamilton man has other options.



Parkinson has held talks with Docherty to look to convince him to move to Sunderland and it appeared that a deal was on track.













Docherty has not yet joined Sunderland from Rangers yet though and there have been doubts over whether the switch will happen.



Parkinson however has indicated Docherty could still end up at the Stadium of Light as the transfer is not dead, even if the midfielder has other options to pick from.





“Greg is one of a number of players we have been looking at. We have made contact with Rangers but Greg has other options as well", Parkinson said at a press conference.







“It’s not completely dead but at this stage there are many players that we’ve spoke to clubs wise and agents wise and Greg is one of those.”



Docherty was on loan in League One with Shrewsbury Town last season and impressed, leading to thoughts he could push his way into Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers.





The midfielder however has found the competition for places at Ibrox a bridge too far, though it remains to be seen if he will join Sunderland.

