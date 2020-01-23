XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



23/01/2020 - 12:03 GMT

Inter’s Olivier Giroud Interest Alive As Gennaro Gattuso Not Keen On Losing Fernando Llorente

 




Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains an option for Inter with Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso not sold on losing Fernando Llorente. 

Inter have been looking at bringing in Llorente from Napoli and if the deal happened then it would end their pursuit of Giroud.


 



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli coach Gattuso is not keen on losing Llorente and feels the striker offers attributes that he will need at his disposal over the second half of the season.

Inter as such still have Giroud in their sights and have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.
 


He would pen a two-and-a-half-year contract at the San Siro worth €4m per season, plus bonuses.



Inter coach Antonio Conte is claimed to have told Giroud that the club will try to sign him this month.

The Nerazzurri are running out of time to do the deal though as the clock ticks down on this month's transfer window.
 


Giroud has clocked just 191 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea this season and is desperate for regular game time ahead of Euro 2020 in the summer.
 