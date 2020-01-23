Inter’s Olivier Giroud Interest Alive As Gennaro Gattuso Not Keen On Losing Fernando Llorente

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud remains an option for Inter with Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso not sold on losing Fernando Llorente.



Inter have been looking at bringing in Llorente from Napoli and if the deal happened then it would end their pursuit of Giroud.













However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli coach Gattuso is not keen on losing Llorente and feels the striker offers attributes that he will need at his disposal over the second half of the season.



Inter as such still have Giroud in their sights and have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman.





He would pen a two-and-a-half-year contract at the San Siro worth €4m per season, plus bonuses.







Inter coach Antonio Conte is claimed to have told Giroud that the club will try to sign him this month.



The Nerazzurri are running out of time to do the deal though as the clock ticks down on this month's transfer window.





Giroud has clocked just 191 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea this season and is desperate for regular game time ahead of Euro 2020 in the summer.

