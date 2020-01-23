XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

23/01/2020 - 13:39 GMT

Manchester United Fail With Loan Offer For Midfielder

 




Manchester United have had a loan offer for Matias Vecino rejected by Inter after the two sides could not agree terms, according to Sky Sports News (10:47am).

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined with injuries, central midfield has been a problem area for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.  


 



In an attempt to bolster their midfield for the second half of the season, Manchester United contacted Inter to loan Vecino in this month's transfer window.

However, the Italian Serie A side have rejected the offer for the 28-year-old after the two clubs failed to agree on the conditions of any deal.
 


Vecino is available for transfer at Inter this month as Antonio Conte trims his squad following additions such as Ashley Young and Victor Moses.



The midfielder has been linked with a number of clubs, including both Everton and Napoli.

Vecino has made 14 Serie A appearances for Inter this season, has slipped out of favour under Conte.
 


It remains to be seen if Manchester United will go back in for him as the transfer clock ticks down.
 