Move Suits Celtic And Player – Former Top Flight Star Backs Bhoy’s Loan Exit

Former top flight star Tam McManus believes Celtic defender Jack Hendry moving to Melbourne City on loan is good for both the Hoops and the player.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic announced on Wednesday that 24-year-old centre-back Hendry has joined Australian side Melbourne City on loan until the end of the season.













Hendry joined the Bhoys from Dundee in the winter transfer window in 2018 for a fee in the region of £1.5m, but has struggled to make an impact.



Ex-top-flight star McManus has admitted that he expected the Scotsman to do well at Parkhead, but feels things went downhill after the defender failed to get off to a good start.





However, the 38-year-old is positive that moving to Melbourne City on loan is a good move for Hendry, as well as Celtic, who he believes should focus on trimming their squad.







"I was quite impressed with him. He looked decent at Dundee", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I thought he'd have done well at Celtic but he just got off to a poor start.





"When you move to a bigger club – Celtic or Rangers – you have got to get off to a good start or the fans are on your back and I think that was the case with Jack.



"He had a couple of poor performance, the fans lost trust in him, I think the manager eventually lost trust in him as well.



"But great move for him – going down to Melbourne and playing in Australia – but it is good that Celtic are thinking of clearing the decks.



"Their squad's huge. They have got to get rid of another four or five and try and trim the squad and get more quality in rather than quantity."



Melbourne City have signed Hendry on loan as an injury replacement for Richard Windbichler, who is sidelined with a long-term hamstring problem.

