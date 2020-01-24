Fears Over Hold Up On Leeds United Announcing Player Signing Eased

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are just completing the formalities of Ian Poveda's capture before they announce his arrival, according to The Athletic, easing fears over the switch.



The Yorkshire giants have seen off significant competition from Italy to snap up Poveda, who is due to join from Manchester City.













Poveda has now passed his medical at Leeds and agreed terms on a contract with the club, meaning fans have been concerned over the delay in confirming his arrival.



However, the switch remains on track and Leeds are simply completing all the formalities and remaining details of the move.





The club consider the winger to be Championship ready and he could slot onto the bench for the Whites' next game, against Millwall at Elland Road.







Poveda was demoted to the Under-23s at Manchester City earlier this season and was unimpressed to have taken a backwards step.



His contract is set to expire at Manchester City in the summer and the winger is now aiming for a fresh start at Leeds.





Poveda will depart Manchester City having made just one senior team appearance.

