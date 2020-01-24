I’m Still As Hungry As On Day One – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that he is just as hungry as he was on day one as Gers manager and is confident that the club will keep moving forward under him.



Having been appointed as the manager of Rangers in the summer of 2018, the former Liverpool skipper has now completed 100 matches as boss of the Scottish Premiership side.













Gerrard believes the Light Blues have progressed during his time as the manager of the club and is confident that they will continue to grow under him.



However, the 39-year-old has admitted that he is still young and inexperienced in the job and hopes that he has learned from his mistakes.





Nevertheless, Gerrard is feeling as hungry as he was on his first day as manager of Rangers and is looking forward to managing another 100 games for the club.







"It has been a massive ride so far, a lot of ups, some downs but I am sitting here just as hungry on day one still as hungry and ambitious and hopefully I'm still here for the next 100", Gerrard told a press conference.



"I like to think I have learned from my mistakes and grown.





"100 per cent we have progressed since we first got together and that will continue, win, lose or draw this club has to keep growing each week.



"I'm still relatively young and inexperienced in the job, there is only one way to get it and that's to get in there and work hard."



Rangers will visit Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday in what will be Gerrard's 101st match in charge of the side.

