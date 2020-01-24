XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/01/2020 - 11:32 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Told Me This And He Was Right – Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told him about managerial life is exactly right. 

Gerrard is in his first senior managerial role at Rangers and is leading the Gers' charge to reclaim their place at the summit of Scottish football.


 



He admits that Klopp warned him that management is an intensive, 24/7 affair, and knows the German was right, though stressed he did expect nothing less.

"When you are a football club like this you face all sorts of challenges and learn lessons every single day", Gerrard told a press conference.
 


"It is everything I expected, a lot of pressure and working around the clock", he continued.



"Jurgen Klopp warned me you are always working around the clock in management and he was certainly right!"

Gerrard's side edged out St Mirren 1-0 earlier this week to remain just two points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, but Rangers have a game in hand.
 


The Gers are next in action against Hearts on Sunday as they look to keep the pressure on Neil Lennon's men, who they beat at Celtic Park before the international break.
 