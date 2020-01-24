La Liga Club Not Interested In Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





The prospect of Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos joining La Liga side Real Betis in the final week of the transfer window has been played down.



Ceballos’ loan move to Arsenal from Real Madrid last summer was hailed a potential coup for the Gunners hierarchy but the story has turned out to be different.













The 23-year-old midfielder has struggled to settle down in north London and has not featured for Arsenal since November, when he suffered a muscle injury.



The Spaniard has returned to the squad but has not been getting an opportunity to play and wants to cut short his loan stint at Arsenal in order to give himself a chance of making Spain’s European Championship squad.





Real Betis have been linked with a move for Ceballos, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the speculation has no basis in reality at the moment.







The Spanish club are not interested in the midfielder despite his desire to leave Arsenal.



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has refused to comment on the rumours surrounding Ceballos and wants him to focus on getting back to full fitness.





It remains to be seen whether the midfielder knuckles down for the rest of the season or looks to push his way out of Arsenal by next week’s transfer deadline.

