26 October 2019

06 August 2019

24/01/2020 - 09:30 GMT

Newcastle United Giving Medical To Valentino Lazaro

 




Inter midfielder Valentino Lazaro has checked in for his medical on Tyneside ahead of completing a move to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News (8:44am).

Newcastle managed to beat off competition from RB Leipzig in the pursuit of the Austrian and are now on the verge of signing him.  


 



The Magpies agreed a deal with Inter for a loan move for Lazaro, with the Premier League side reserving an option to buy at a fee of €22m.

With the negotiations thrashed out and the player agreeing to the move, Newcastle have moved forward to the next stage of the transfer process.
 


Lazaro is currently being put through his paces during a medical at the Newcastle’s facilities ahead of completing the move.



The midfielder will sign a loan contract with Newcastle once he passes the medical and looks to slot into Steve Bruce's squad.

Inter signed Lazaro from Hertha Berlin last summer but he struggled to settle in Italy and only made a handful of appearances for the club.
 


Antonio Conte deemed him surplus to requirements this month and he is now on the verge of moving to the Premier League.
 