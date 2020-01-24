Tottenham Hotspur Favour Sale For Newcastle Target Danny Rose

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to sell Newcastle United target Danny Rose rather than simply loan him out, according to Sky Sports News (9:32am).



Rose was on the verge of leaving Tottenham in the summer and was at Watford’s training facilities on deadline day before he had to continue at the north London club.













The left-back is out of favour at Tottenham and could complete a move away from the north London side before the transfer window closes.



Rose could leave the club by the end of the winter transfer window and a number of clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing him.





Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford have all enquired about the possibility of signing him on a loan deal this month.







Three more Premier League clubs are also understood to be keen on securing Rose's services.



However, Tottenham would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal or at least put an obligatory purchase clause in any loan agreement.





But the final decision on whether to leave Tottenham will be taken by Rose, who will pick his preferred destination.

