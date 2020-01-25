I’m Very, Very Happy – Rangers Star Relishing Euro 2020

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers full-back Borna Barisic has described the feeling of playing for the Croatia national team as special and big and is looking forward to representing his country at Euro 2020.



Barisic has been in fine form for Rangers this season, nailing down the left-back spot under Steven Gerrard.













The 27-year-old has also experienced success on the international scene and has helped Croatia book their spot at Euro 2020 this summer.



Barisic has termed the feeling of playing for Croatia big and special, and is excited about the prospect of representing his country at Euro 2020 this term.





Croatia will play at least two of their group games in Glasgow and Barisic feels it will be nice to play for his country in front of his friends in Scotland.







"That is really, really nice because we play the first game in London then we play here in front of my people, I can say, in front of my friends in Glasgow", Barisic told Rangers TV.



"Of course, when you play for the national team, it is something special, something big. You can feel that in your heart.





"I'm very, very happy because we are going to the Euros and because I'm going to represent my country there."



Barisic made eight appearances for Croatia in the Euro 2020 qualifying rounds last year, scoring once and assisting once.

