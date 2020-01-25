XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 17:35 GMT

Incredible Evolution – Jose Mourinho Lauds Giovani Lo Celso, Says Spurs Keeping Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed the club will trigger their option to sign Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent basis, with the Argentina international so good Spurs have no choice. 

Mourinho's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino snapped up Lo Celso on a season-long loan deal from La Liga side Real Betis in the summer.


 



The agreement allows Tottenham to sign him permanently either this month or in the summer; if they sign him this month then the final fee is smaller than if a deal is done in the summer.

Mourinho has been impressed with Lo Celso's progress since he took over in north London and has admitted that Spurs will trigger the purchase clause.
 


The Tottenham boss, speaking after his side drew with Southampton in the FA Cup, said in a press conference: "I think the boy is earning the decision.



"He is making it an easy decision for the club to execute the options.

"Incredible evolution since I arrived.
 


"By himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option", Mourinho added, stressing that Lo Celso's displays have left the club with no choice but to keep him.
 