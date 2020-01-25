Inter Still Making Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud Wait

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is still waiting for a call from Inter as the transfer window heads towards its final week.



Giroud has agreed on contractual terms with Inter over a move to Italy, but the Nerazzurri are yet to push through with the move.













The Frenchman had offers from the Premier League and Ligue 1, but has rejected all other overtures in favour of joining the Serie A giants this month.



But heading into the final week of the window, his future remains unresolved and the striker has been waiting patiently for Inter to pull the trigger.





The Inter hierarchy spoke to Giroud’s agent on Tuesday, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the striker and his agent have received no updates from the Nerazzurri since then.







Inter are waiting to finalise the exit of Matteo Politano before they can make a move for the Frenchman.



The Italian’s exit would provide Inter with the funds and the squad space they need to recruit Giroud.





However, with the window heading towards its climax, it remains to be seen whether Giroud and his representatives start considering other options.

