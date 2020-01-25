Manchester United Link With Two Strikers Rubbished

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United will not make moves to sign strikers Odion Ighlo and Islam Slimani in the transfer window this month, despite being linked with the pair, according to The Athletic.



The Red Devils received a severe blow after star striker Marcus Rashford suffered a double back fracture earlier this month.













The England international is expected to be sidelined for a substantial period, and it remains to be seen when the Red Devils will have him back in action.



Manchester United, who have failed to score in both games they have played in the absence of Rashford, could look to sign a short-term replacement.





It has been suggested that Manchester United are looking at Shanghai Shenhua's Ighalo and Leicester City's Slimani, who is currently on loan at Monaco.







However, contrary to speculation, Manchester United will not sign either striker.



Apart from Ighalo and Slimani, the Red Devils have also been linked with former player Carlos Tevez but are unlikely to make a move for the Argentine either.





With the winter transfer window nearing its end, Manchester United will have to make their move fast if they are to find a short-term fix for the unavailability of Rashford.

