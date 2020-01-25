XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/01/2020 - 16:36 GMT

Marcos Alonso Starts – Chelsea Team vs Hull City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hull City vs Chelsea
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup this evening. 

The Blues defeated Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup but their league form has not been the best and they are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at home.
 

 



Lampard has rung in the changes in the FA Cup and Michy Batshuayi has been given the opportunity to start a game in the absence of Tammy Abraham, who is currently out injured. 

Spanish winger Pedro also gets a game and goalkeeper Willy Caballero also has a chance to prove his credentials to the Chelsea manager as Lampard has already hinted that he has not been happy with the performances of Kepa.
 


Fikayo Tomori will be starting as one of the two centre-backs, with Kurt Zouma, and Marcos Alonso also gets an opportunity to start at left-back today for Chelsea.



Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Billy Gilmour and Willian are some of the options Lampard has on the bench today.
 


Chelsea Team vs Hull City

Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi

Substitutes: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Emerson, Gilmour, Willian
 