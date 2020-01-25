Marcos Alonso Starts – Chelsea Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs Chelsea

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad that will take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup this evening.



The Blues defeated Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup but their league form has not been the best and they are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at home.













Lampard has rung in the changes in the FA Cup and Michy Batshuayi has been given the opportunity to start a game in the absence of Tammy Abraham, who is currently out injured.



Spanish winger Pedro also gets a game and goalkeeper Willy Caballero also has a chance to prove his credentials to the Chelsea manager as Lampard has already hinted that he has not been happy with the performances of Kepa.





Fikayo Tomori will be starting as one of the two centre-backs, with Kurt Zouma, and Marcos Alonso also gets an opportunity to start at left-back today for Chelsea.







Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Billy Gilmour and Willian are some of the options Lampard has on the bench today.





Chelsea Team vs Hull City



Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi



Substitutes: Cumming, Christensen, Lamptey, Maatsen, Emerson, Gilmour, Willian

