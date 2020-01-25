Odsonne Edouard On Bench – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



The Bhoys boast a two-point lead over Rangers at the top of the league table, but have played a game more, meaning their margin for slip-ups is low.













They face a Ross County side without a win in their last five matches in all competitions and who have not scored on any visit to Celtic Park since a 1-1 draw in 2016.



Celtic however will be looking to tighten up at the back, having not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five games.





Bhoys boss Neil Lennon selects Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he looks towards a centre-back pairing of Christopher Jullien and Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown is in midfield with Olivier Ntcham, while Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston support Leigh Griffiths.







Lennon has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic.





Celtic Team vs Ross County



Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Simunovic, Hayes, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Griffiths



Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Welsh, Rogic, Karamoko, Klimala, Edouard

