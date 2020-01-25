XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/01/2020 - 13:47 GMT

Odsonne Edouard On Bench – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Ross County to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon. 

The Bhoys boast a two-point lead over Rangers at the top of the league table, but have played a game more, meaning their margin for slip-ups is low.
 

 



They face a Ross County side without a win in their last five matches in all competitions and who have not scored on any visit to Celtic Park since a 1-1 draw in 2016.

Celtic however will be looking to tighten up at the back, having not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five games.
 


Bhoys boss Neil Lennon selects Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he looks towards a centre-back pairing of Christopher Jullien and Jozo Simunovic. Scott Brown is in midfield with Olivier Ntcham, while Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Mikey Johnston support Leigh Griffiths.



Lennon has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Odsonne Edouard and Tom Rogic.
 


Celtic Team vs Ross County

Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Simunovic, Hayes, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Johnston, Griffiths

Substitutes: Gordon, Taylor, Welsh, Rogic, Karamoko, Klimala, Edouard
 