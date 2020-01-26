Jermain Defoe Looked Done – Former Top Flight Attacker On Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Tam McManus feels Rangers striker Jermain Defoe looked done in the Gers' shock 2-1 defeat at Hearts.



Defoe is filling in for the suspended Alfredo Morelos and started up front for the Gers at Tynecastle.













Rangers produced a poor opening 45 minutes as both sides went in at the break without scoring. Steven Gerrard made two changes at the break, drafting in Matt Polster and Scott Arfield as he looked to freshen things up.



The visitors took the lead through an impressive Ryan Kent shot in the 47th minute, but were pegged back when Steven Naismith scored ten minutes later, when Glen Kamara was caught in possession.





New Hearts signing Liam Boyce then bagged the winner in the 83rd minute, as his effort deflected into the back of the net off Borna Barisic.







Defoe, who recently signed a contract to join Rangers permanently in the summer, completed the full 90 minutes and former forward McManus was not impressed.



"Said the same [about not being sure on keeping Defoe] big man he looked done today. Twice clean through and never even got a shot away. Morelos massive miss", he wrote on Twitter.





McManus also feels the defeat for Rangers has been coming based on their last two displays.



"Hearts look a different animal. Tremendous performance full of energy and graft.



"Been bang at it from the first whistle. Bravely played a high line (no Berra) and pressed Rangers into errors.



"Rangers missed Morelos massively but this been coming after two v sloppy performances", he added.



Rangers are now five points behind league leaders Celtic, but do have one game in hand on their fierce rivals.

