X
26 October 2019

26/01/2020 - 10:49 GMT

Liverpool Could Sanction Loan For Star Before Transfer Window Shuts

 




Liverpool could send right-back Nathaniel Clyne out on loan before the transfer window slams shut this month, according to journalist Alan Nixon

Clyne has become the forgotten man at Anfield and is out of contract in the summer; he damaged his cruciate ligament in the summer.


 



Trent Alexander-Arnold has locked down the right-back spot at Liverpool, with Joe Gomez able to fill in when needed, meaning opportunities are limited for Clyne.

The 28-year-old has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool this season and is likely to jump at the opportunity to play first team football in the second half of the campaign as he returns from injury.
 


Clyne spent the second half of last term on loan at Bournemouth and clocked regular game time with the Cherries.



It remains to be seen which clubs might be interested in the former Crystal Palace man, but he could leave Liverpool on loan over the coming week.

Clyne has made over 100 appearances in a Liverpool shirt since joining the club in 2015.
 


His time at the European champions and Premier League leaders now looks to be drawing to a close however.
 