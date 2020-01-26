Manchester United Back In For Edinson Cavani, Trying To Overtake Atletico Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have not given up in the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.



The Uruguay international is out of contract at PSG in the summer and several clubs have been linked with looking to snap him up this month, including Chelsea.













Cavani wants to join Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish giants have so far been unable to agree a fee with PSG for his services.



Manchester United recently solidified their interest, but were knocked back by Cavani, who has his heart set on a move to the Wanda Metropolitano.





However, the Red Devils are not taking no for an answer and, according to French TV programme Telefoot, are trying to overtake Atletico Madrid in the race.







It is claimed Atletico Madrid remain in pole position to sign Cavani, but Manchester United are redoubling their efforts.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have identified Cavani as the man he wants to draft in to bolster his attacking options.





Time is running out in the transfer window however and all eyes will be on whether Cavani has a rethink over playing at Old Trafford.

