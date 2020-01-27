Everton In Constant Talks With Inter But Ball In Toffees Court To Improve Matias Vecino Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are involved in non-stop negotiations with Inter in a bid to take Mathias Vecino to Goodison Park, but still have no agreement in place.



Carlo Ancelotti wants to snap up the Uruguay international before the transfer window slams shut and Inter are ready to let him go.













Inter have added to their squad this month and are now looking to offload Vecino, who is surplus to requirements for Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte.



Everton are now involved in constant talks with Inter, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, but are yet to reach an agreement.





It is claimed that Inter started from an asking price of €25m, but have now dropped down to €20m.







Everton have so far got up to €14m for Vecinio, but Inter have made clear the offer is not acceptable and the ball is back in the Toffees' court to come up with an increased proposal.



Vecino is happy to join Everton, but the Premier League side will need to agree a fee with Inter.





The Uruguay midfielder was not involved as Inter played out a 1-1 draw with Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

