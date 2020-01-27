Goals And Not Money Motivates Jermain Defoe – Rangers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister insists scoring goals, and not money, motivates Gers striker Jermain Defoe.



The English veteran has been key for Steven Gerrard's Rangers since arriving at Ibrox on a one-and-a-half-year loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth last January.













Having been impressed with the striker's performances, the Light Blues decided to make Defoe's move to Ibrox permanent, with the player signing a one-year contract to kick in during the summer last week.



Upon committing his future to Gers for another season, Rangers assistant manager McAllister has hailed the 37-year-old as a special talent.





The 55-year-old believes Defoe is motivated by the thrill of rattling the net and feels it is evident every time he scores, no matter how it goes in.







"He's a special talent", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"You'd have to look in a wee bit closer. So, I don't think Jermain is motivated with money because I think over the years – just need to look at the names of the clubs that he's played for – he's probably been rewarded throughout his career with good salaries.





"So I don't think that's something that inspires him. I think he is inspired by just that thrill of hitting the back of the net.



"You can see it every time whether it is a tap-in from two yards or a clever bit of moment and a bend in at the top corner or just a penalty. You just see the smile just come out."



Defoe has scored 16 goals from his 29 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Rangers.

