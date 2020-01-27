XRegister
26 October 2019

27/01/2020 - 14:56 GMT

He Almost Likes To Play Off The Cuff – Rangers Star On Gers Team-mate

 




Rangers star Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on Gers team-mate Joe Aribo and believes the youngster is able to express himself more in his new role.

The Nigeria international has been in a regular in Steven Gerrard's Rangers starting eleven since arriving at Ibrox from Charlton Athletic in the summer.  


 



While Aribo usually occupied positions in midfield during his initial days at the club, he has been moved to the right-wing recently and Gers frontman Defoe feels the youngster can express himself more in his new position.

The English veteran is of the opinion that the 23-year-old, who has also played behind the striker at times and has chipped in with four assists and one goal in last six league games, is enjoying his new role.
 


Defoe has lauded Aribo as a big player for Rangers this term and believes the midfielder does not think twice before doing what he does.



"For Joe Aribo – where he was sort of like, played a little bit deeper and now he is playing as a 10, closer to the goal, where I feel like he can really express himself", Defoe told Rangers TV.

"And almost like play off the cuff without thinking too much and I feel like that's where he's at his best, when he can just play off the cuff and just do what he does.
 


"He's been a big player for us. He's enjoying it, he's enjoying playing that sort of role."

Aribo has scored six goals and provided eight assists from his 35 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term.
 