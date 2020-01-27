I Always Use Leeds As A Reference – Rangers Assistant On Title-Winning Formula

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has recalled how he won the title with Leeds United in 1992 by winning a host of games without playing well, urging the Gers to take inspiration and win ugly when needed.



The Light Blues visited Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday and were handed a shock 2-1 defeat, bringing their five-game winning streak in the league to an end.













However, with a game in hand and the chance to close the gap with Celtic down to two points, Steven Gerrard's Rangers remain on course to push the Bhoys all the way.



As the Gers look to stop the Hoops from winning the title for ninth time in a row, assistant manager McAllister has stressed the need for them to win matches even when they are not playing well.





The 55-year-old has pointed Rangers' players to how he won the league while at Leeds, insisting that the ability to find a way to win is crucial to title-winning sides.







"You go back to personal experiences and I look back at the time when I played at Leeds United, where I managed to go and win the league", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"I always use that as a reference and I can remember, in that season we won the league, we probably played exceptionally well four or five times – a handful.





"And the rest of that, it is an old cliche but it does still stand up today, if you're actually going to compete at the very top level, right at the top of the league, you have got to have an ability to win a game when you don't play well or you don't perform as well as you'd have liked to.



"And that's probably what the game was like the other night [against St. Mirren] and from now to the end of the season there's going to be more."



Rangers will be looking to put their Hearst setback behind them quickly when they host Ross County on Wednesday night.

