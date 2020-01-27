XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/01/2020 - 13:42 GMT

This Is What Excites Me About Leeds United Move – Jean-Kevin Augustin

 




Leeds United signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has revealed that the prospect of helping the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League excites him and played a key role in his decision to move to Elland Road.

Championship side Leeds have confirmed the signing of Augustin from German top-flight club RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.  


 



The 22-year-old Frenchman fills the void left by Eddie Nketiah and gives Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa options in the striking department in the second half of the season.

Augustin has made a bold decision by cutting short his loan spell with Ligue 1 side Monaco and moving to the English second division, and it is the prospect of helping Leeds earn their way back to the Premier League that excited him the most to do so.
 


The young striker has revealed that he is exhilarated to try and help the Whites earn promotion to the English top-flight and also opened up on Bielsa's role in his decision.



"First of all for the coach and it's a historical club in England", Augustin told LUTV when asked about choosing Leeds.

"It has a big objective this season to go back to the Premier League.
 


"I know it has been 16 years since they were in the Premier League, so of course the project already excited me.

"I know it's a big club in England, there are a lot of fans at every game and they want to go back to the Premier League."

Having failed to make an impact on loan at Monaco, Augustin will be hopeful of hitting the ground running at Leeds.
 